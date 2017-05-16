Charbonnet teases 'important' announcement

Municipal Court Judge Desiree Charbonnet. (Photo: Monteverde, Daniel)

NEW ORLEANS –Desiree Charbonnet says she has something “important” to share next week – and though she did not spell out what that might be, the news probably won’t be a surprise.

The former Municipal Court judge resigned her seat on the bench in late April amid rumors she was seeking higher office, and earlier this month, the state Board of Ethics received paperwork regarding the formation of the Desiree Charbonnet for Mayor organization.

On Tuesday, she emailed an invitation for an “important announcement” she’ll make at 5:30 p.m. May 22 at the Sheraton Hotel on Canal Street.

If she joins the race for mayor, she’ll join a slim field of candidates: former Civil District Court Judge Michael Bagneris, City Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell and businessman Frank Scurlock, perhaps best known for the skywriting he pays to have over the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu cannot seek reelection since he is term-limited.

Desiree Charbonnet might not be a household name in the city, but she has won citywide election a number of times since 1998. Her family is prominent thanks in large part to its Treme funeral home, and she could be backed by some big names during her campaign.

Among those who could provide significant political support are Congressman Cedric Richmond.

