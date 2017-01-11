Children's Hospital breaks ground on $225 million renovation, expansion

Children's Hospital on Wednesday broke ground on a $225 million expansion and renovation of its Uptown campus.

NEW ORLEANS – Children’s Hospital on Wednesday broke ground on a $225 million expansion and renovation of its Uptown campus that will include a new emergency room among other departments.

The work marks the largest expansion and renovation at the hospital in 61 years.

“This project is a dream in the making for our physicians, employees, patients and community,” said Mary Perrin, CEO of Children’s Hospital. “We’ve worked with our physicians and the families we serve to identify the services and amenities that will improve the delivery of and access to pediatric care”

When done, the campus will feature a new inpatient radiology department, surgical services department, same-day surgery unit with all private rooms, Cardiac Intensive Care Unit and Neonatal Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, cancer center of excellence with inpatient and outpatient services together, and a 400-car garage.

Construction will take place in three phases. The first phase will take 12 to 18 months, with the remaining two taking 24 to 28 months.

