Children's Museum to break ground on new City Park campus

NEW ORLEANS -- The Louisiana Children's Museum will begin work on its long-awaited new home in City Park during a groundbreaking-ceremony this weekend.

The $45.5 million museum will sit on 8.5 acres near Christian Brothers School, though the building itself will take up less than one acre. Part of the construction will be financed by $17 million in private money.

The new site will overlook a lagoon and include interactive outdoor exhibits designed to promote early childhood.

In addition to the indoor exhibits, there will also be a literacy center, a parent and teacher resource center, an edible garden and full-service café. A life-size interactive chess board will allow children to learn about New Orleans history.

The Children's Museum opened in the Warehouse District in 1986. It will vacate that location once the move to City Park is complete late this year.

The groundbreaking ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Saturday.

