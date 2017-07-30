Christmas in July event feeds hundreds of all ages

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Christmas came early for Bridge House Grace House. T organization’s annual “Christmas In July” feast treated hundreds to a big holiday dinner Sunday.

The event has been going on for more than 25 years, and people who participate and volunteer say the feast means a lot.

Sunday’s event was the first of three dinners Bridge House/Grace House will host in 2017. People who are homeless were all invited to have a warm traditional holiday meal. On the table: mashed potatoes, green beans and of course something sweet.

Men, women and children were also invited to get clothes if needed, as well as a bag of toiletries. More than 600 people partook in Sunday’s festivities.

The events also helps spread the mission and goal of the Bridge House / Grace House: helping men and women battling addiction with drugs or alcohol.

If you want to know more about the organization or want to get involved yourself, call 821-7120.

