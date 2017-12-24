WWL
Close

Christmas wreaths for fallen soldiers evoke memories of trip to war zone decades ago

It was a powerful gesture that evoked an image of a different wreath laid as a sign of peace during the war in Beirut in 1983.

Brian Lukas , WWLTV 7:00 AM. CST December 24, 2017

In a moving tribute, wreaths were recently placed along the gravestones of those who gave all or part of their lives in service to their country.

It was a powerful gesture and an image that evoked a memory of a different wreath far away from here - standing for peace amid the rubble of a country ripped apart by war.
 
The place was Beirut, Lebanon in 1983. WWL-TV photographer Brian Lukas was there 34 years ago in the Middle East and there last week for an emotional ceremony in Slidell.

© 2017 WWL-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories