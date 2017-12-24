Christmas wreaths for fallen soldiers evoke memories of trip to war zone decades ago

In a moving tribute, wreaths were recently placed along the gravestones of those who gave all or part of their lives in service to their country.
It was a powerful gesture and an image that evoked a memory of a different wreath far away from here - standing for peace amid the rubble of a country ripped apart by war.
The place was Beirut, Lebanon in 1983. WWL-TV photographer Brian Lukas was there 34 years ago in the Middle East and there last week for an emotional ceremony in Slidell.
