Church asking Greater New Orleans residents to donate to Harvey victims

METAIRIE- In front of St. Catherine of Siena Church in Metairie, supplies for Tropical Storm Harvey victims were trickling into an 18-wheeler Tuesday.

"We're collecting some items that can help them get their lives back together. Cleaning supplies, water, food. Toiletries, bedding towels," Tim Hedrick Parochial Vicar at St. Catherine of Siena Church said.

The church started collecting donations Tuesday morning.

Since then, Hedrick says they have seen an overwhelming amount of love from the community.

"We had little kids, four year olds, all the way up to seven year olds out here today helping sort the stuff, package up the goods and loading the truck," Hedrick said.

Troy Bergeron, owner of Bergeron Freight Services, donated his trucks for the cause after his friend Tommy Gennusa asked him for help.

Bergeron did not hesitate. He worked as a first responder during Hurricane Katrina. 12 years later on the anniversary, those wounds have not healed.

"I saw things that still, to this say, are painful," Bergeron said.

Bergeron said he knows that the nightmare for Harvey victims in Texas are just beginning.

"I don't think Houston has had the full effect yet with what's going to happen. I think it's going to be weeks. Maybe two to three weeks before they realize, 'Wow. This is really bad.' It hasn't hit them yet and it's going to," Bergeron said.

Archbishop Gergeory Aymond with the Archdiocese of New Orleans says he's thankful for the hundreds of donations so far, but he is urging people to keep giving.

"It's one thing to be in church on Sunday and say, I believe in Jesus. But what they're doing here is faith in action. Not just saying that they believe in Jesus, but truly being a sign of Christ for others," Archbishop Aymond said.

Organizers say knowing what New Orleans faced 12 years ago, they could not just sit by. They say it's their duty and obligation to be there for Texas, now more than ever.

"We dodged a big bullet. I mean it could've easily turned and come this way. But by the grace of God it didn't. And so now, let's be the ones to help," Tommy Gennusa said.

St. Catherine of Siena will be collecting items over the next five days. They are asking donors to package things in bulk in order to make it easier to load into the 18 wheeler.

If you would like to donate, the church will be collecting Wednesday and Thursday of this week from 8:30 am to 6pm, and again next Tuesday September 5 until Thursday, September 7 from 8:30 am to 6 pm.

St. Catherine of Siena Church is located at 105 Bonnabel Blvd, Metairie, LA 70005

For more information on the church's relief efforts click here.

Troy Bergeron also plans on donating pet supplies to Harvey victims.

For more information on Bergeron's efforts visit bergeronfreight.com.

