Cindy makes landfall near Texas-Louisiana border

HOUSTON - Tropical Storm Cindy is moving ashore with max winds at 40 mph.

Official landfall was made just before 4 a.m. Thursday at the Texas-Louisiana border. It will continue to track north towards the Shreveport area.

The Tropical Storm Warning has ended for Orleans Parish, but remains for lower Jefferson Parish. Some street and coastal flooding has been reported.

There is a tornado watch in effect for all of Southeast Louisiana and South MS counties until 1 p.m. Thursday.

Strong winds and standing water are still affecting areas like Myrtle Grove in Plaquemines Parish.

The National Hurricane Center's 4 a.m. Thursday update indicates Cindy is moving north at 12 mph with max sustained winds of 40 mph. The current forecast track takes the storm north along the Texas border before turning to the east over Arkansas and going into part of Mississippi and then Tennessee.





The main concern is the threat of flooding should slow moving thunderstorms move through our area. The area could pick up an additional 1-3 inches of rain if you are under one of the rain bands, so flash flooding is still possible since all the rain will runoff. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service says residents in a Tropical Storm Watch should review evacuation routes and review their disaster supply kit. In a Tropical Storm Warning, the threat is more imminent, and residents should stand by for evacuation orders as well as check in with family and friends.

