Cindy weakens to a depression

Cindy weakened to a tropical depression as it came onshore in Cameron Parish early Thursday.



The bulk of the bad weather though, was miles to the east as parts of Mississippi, Alabama and Florida coasts suffered with heavy rains that produced localized flooding.

The Tropical Storm Warning has ended for Orleans Parish, but remains for lower Jefferson Parish. Some street and coastal flooding has been reported.

A boy on an Alabama beach was struck and killed Wednesday by a log washed ashore by the storm. Baldwin County Sheriff's Capt. Stephen Arthur said witnesses reported the 10-year-old boy from Missouri was standing outside a condominium in Fort Morgan when the log, carried in by a large wave, struck him. Arthur said the youth was vacationing with his family from the St. Louis area and that relatives and emergency workers tried to revive him. He wasn't immediately identified.

National Weather Service forecasters estimated the storm had dumped anywhere from 2 to 10 inches (50 to 250 millimeters) of rain on various spots along the Gulf Coast from southern Louisiana to the Florida panhandle as of Wednesday. And more rain was on the way.

There is a tornado watch in effect for all of Southeast Louisiana and South MS counties until 1 p.m. Thursday.

Strong winds and standing water are still affecting areas like Myrtle Grove in Plaquemines Parish.

The National Hurricane Center's 4 a.m. Thursday update indicates Cindy was moving north at 12 mph with max sustained winds of 40 mph. The current forecast track takes the storm north along the Texas border before turning to the east over Arkansas and going into part of Mississippi and then Tennessee.





The main concern is the threat of flooding should slow moving thunderstorms move through our area. The area could pick up an additional 1-3 inches of rain if you are under one of the rain bands, so flash flooding is still possible since all the rain will runoff. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect through Thursday evening.

The National Weather Service says residents in a Tropical Storm Watch should review evacuation routes and review their disaster supply kit. In a Tropical Storm Warning, the threat is more imminent, and residents should stand by for evacuation orders as well as check in with family and friends.

