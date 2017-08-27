Citizens urged to donate blood to help Texas hospitals, residents

NEW ORLEANS – Residents in New Orleans can relate to the catastrophic flooding that has impacted Texas from Hurricane Harvey and many are pitching in by donating blood.

The Blood Center posted on its Facebook page that donors are urged to give this week to support residents in Houston and the surrounding areas as hospitals are in need.

“New Orleans went through so much 12 years ago almost to the day, and we want them to know that we are here for them,” Paul Adams of the Blood Center said at the organization’s annual blood day on Sunday.

Adams said that the agency has already sent blood to Texas and will send more if more people come out to donate blood.

“In Houston, in Austin, in San Antonio, there are still patients in the hospitals, and they are needing blood, and there is no collecting it out there, and we are the ones that have to step up,” Adams said.

Erica Dudas, event organizer of The Blood Center, said that now is the time for everyone to come together as a community.

“This is just an example of how vulnerable our region is and what we can all do to help, everyone can give blood,” Dudas said.

Those who wish to donate can do so at the following Blood Center locations below:

- 2617 Edenborn Ave., Suite A Metairie, Louisiana 70002 (Monday-Thursday: noon to 7 p.m., Friday: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

- 2701 Manhattan Blvd., Ste 21-22, Harvey, Louisiana 70058 (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday: noon to 7 p.m., Friday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

- 1116 McKaskle Dr Hammond, Louisiana 70403 (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

- 1337 Gause Blvd.,Slidell, LA 70458 (Monday, Saturday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesday thru Thursday: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

To find more locations and hours visit TheBloodCenter.org/About/Locations

© 2017 WWL-TV