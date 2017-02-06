City budget cuts more than $42,000 from the LASPCA

NEW ORLEANS -- The Louisiana SPCA is hit with another round of budget cuts, leaving other animal resource organizations with major concerns.

The city said the cuts are crucial to balancing the budget, but the SPCA is worried further cuts will hinder their ability to do their job.



One-year-old Tanto was turned over to the SPCA after his owner could no longer take care of him. He'll need vaccines and even surgery before he can find his new family. The CEO of the LASPCA, Ana Zorrilla, warns budget cuts could leave dogs like Tanto waiting longer for care and new homes.

"It's those lower priority calls that are not a threat to human or animal safety that are just going to take us longer to get to,” Zorrilla said.

The city cut the SPCA budget by five percent on top of new costs it's facing to meet the new minimum wage requirements.

"It means we're trying to do as much as we can with pretty limited resources,” Zorrilla said. “We're making some service reductions but still trying to do as much as we can for the people and animals of New Orleans."

The Humane Society of Louisiana Director Jeff Dorson is concerned employees will have to take over some of the services the SPCA is cutting out.

"We may get and often do get the surplus calls on weekends, evening holidays and that makes it difficult for us,” Dorson said.

The Humane Society is experiencing its own issues as well.

"It's a real challenge for us to find resources and manpower when we're already stretched to the limit,” Dorson said.

The city said it values its partnership with the LASPCA. The LASPCA's budget allocation of $1.8 million experienced a cut of $42,322 which is less than five percent.

Still, the SPCA said that cut is pushing it, and there's only so much more they can take.

"Continued cutbacks mean at some point we're just not going to be able to keep doing this service,” Zorrilla said.



The city said many departments experienced budget cuts in order to create a balanced budget this year. They also encourage people to donate to the SPCA.

(© 2017 WWL)