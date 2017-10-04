City Council At-Large candidates discuss citywide issues during WWLTV debate

WWL-TV hosted a debate for the City Council At-Large race on Wednesday afternoon to give viewers a chance to hear from the candidates.

During the first part of the debate, the three candidates for the Division 1 seat, Joseph Bouie (Democrat), Kenneth Cutno (Democrat) and Helena Moreno (Democrat), discussed the Sewerage and Water Board, NOPD manpower, the city's budget process and short-term rentals.

The second part of the debate included four of the five candidates for the Division 2 seat, David Baird (Republican), Aaron Christopher (Independent), David Gregory Nowak (Democrat) and the incumbent Jason Williams (Democrat). Candidate Jason Coleman was invited to participate, but declined because he works for FEMA and is currently in Florida.

They also discussed the Sewerage and Water Board, a possible ban on assault weapons as well as the city's budget.

Voting takes place on October 14.

The debate was produced in partnership with The Committee for a Better New Orleans.

