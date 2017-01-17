City Council considering cracking down on irresponsible landlords

NEW ORLEANS - A new push by the New Orleans City Council is targeting bad rental property owners.

Under the proposed "Rental Registry Program," there would be yearly inspections, enforcement fees, and penalties if rentals are in poor conditions.

Termites, broken kitchen cabinets, and creaky floors are how Shawanda Holmes describes her old place in Central City.

"The plug sockets were full of mold, " Holmes said. “The walls, if you actually touch them, would move.”

Holmes said she paid her rent and complained to her landlord for months, but nothing changed.

"Next thing you know, a few months later, my 14-year-old fell through the floor. “She tore her ankles up really bad."

Holmes said she knows several people facing the same problem; renting housing units, but living in awful conditions.

"They don't care! The only thing they care about is (money)," Holmes said.

Councilwoman LaToya Cantrell, along with other members of the Community Development Committee, plans on discussing what they call a "healthy homes ordinance."

The committee wants to establish a rental registry for the city.

The goal is to crack down on irresponsible landlords by ensuring units are registered, inspected and properly maintained.

"There will be an inspection component at the front end,” Councilwoman Cantrell said. “We are estimating an inspection fee of $60 and an annual inspection cost of $50 at the maximum per unit."

Cantrell added the money from the fees will go into the Neighborhood Housing Investment Fund.

Attorney Hannah Adams, who works for Southeast Louisiana Legal Services, said unkempt rentals are a serious problem.

"I strongly believe tenants need a way to guarantee a basic standard of health and safety,” said Adams. “Right now, there's really no way for a renter to get repairs made in their home under state law, there are no ways for them to get their landlord to make repairs."

Property owner David Woolverton said many landlords who take care of their properties find the ordinance vague and are skeptical about it.

"Most people aren't really in favor of it,” he said. “But they say it's just going to get passed onto the tenant. It's going to make rent even higher. Which I guess it can all be expected. I mean, the owners aren't going to make any less money. It's just going to be passed on."

Holmes eventually moved out of the home and now the property is under a new owner. Holmes hopes changes happens soon so others don't have the same experience.

"I don't think it's right for landlords to take advantage of (their tenants)," she said.

A meeting addressing the ordinance begins Wednesday from 2-4 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, on the first floor of City Hall.

Rental Registry Ordinance by WWLTVWebteam on Scribd

