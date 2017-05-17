City: Monuments are behind gates until permanent location is found

The base to the Jefferson Davis monument and the statue of P.G.T. Beauregard can be seen in a city maintenance yard among trash and abandoned cars. (Photo: Lauren Bale).

NEW ORLEANS – Hours after the statue of P.G.T. Beauregard was taken from its base and found in a city-owned lot, the city has released a statement on its location.

The city previously stated after removal, the monuments would be placed in a warehouse. However, WWL-TV confirmed parts of the monuments were placed in a city-owned lot in the Desire neighborhood.

“The three confederate monuments that have been removed are in gated city facilities until a permanent location is determined where the statues can be placed in their full context,” said City Spokesman Tyronne Walker.

Three Confederate monuments have been moved so far. There has been no timeline made available as to when the remaining statue, Robert E. Lee in Lee Circle, will be removed.

