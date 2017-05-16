City Park releases statement on P.G.T. Beauregard monument

NEW ORLEANS -- Tuesday afternoon, the New Orleans City Park Improvement Association released a statement on the P.G.T. Beauregard monument.

"New Orleans City Park Improvement Association is not aware of any definitive evidence that the NOCPIA owns the Gen. P.G. T. Beauregard Monument," read the statement. "Mayor Landrieu has clearly indicated that the removal of the monument is imminent, and we hope it will be done safely and that all parties, while exercising their first amendment rights, respect the laws of our city and state."

The Monumental Task Force also made a final plea Tuesday to state lawmakers about a bill that would protect the monument from being removed.

Pierre McGraw, president of the Monumental Task Committee, told reporters during an afternoon press conference across the street from the statue that he saw no way to save it. “It seems like all evil forces are in motion right now for a takedown,” he said.

The Monumental Task Committee launched a long-shot legal battle at the beginning of the month in an effort to save the Beauregard statue.



The group claimed the City Park Improvement Association owns the statue, not the city. A Civil District Court judge refused to issue an injunction to stop the impending removal, leading monument advocates to claim they’d seek a temporary restraining order from the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeal before admitting they had no grounds to do so.

Earlier Tuesday, NOPD began placing barricades around the monument.

The City Park statement in its entirety is as follows:

"The issues regarding the Beauregard Monument and its location are complicated. New Orleans City Park Improvement Association is not aware of any definitive evidence that the NOCPIA owns the Gen. P.G. T. Beauregard Monument. Following the passage of an ordinance approved by the City Council and signed by Mayor Landrieu in December of 2015, a decision was made by the City to remove the century old monument from its current location.

Mayor Landrieu has clearly indicated that the removal of the monument is imminent, and we hope it will be done safely and that all parties, while exercising their first amendment rights, respect the laws of our city and state.

The City has acknowledged NOCPIA’s authority to own, manage, and maintain New Orleans City Park property. The NOCPIA has asserted its rights on this matter, including the property upon which the monument sits, and the dialogue regarding those rights with the City is ongoing.”

