City to clear out homeless encampment under Pontchartrain Expressway

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 7:03 AM. CDT July 21, 2017

NEW ORLEANS – Several city departments are set to begin clearing out a homeless encampment under the Pontchartrain Expressway early Friday morning.

Officials said starting at 7:30 a.m., the New Orleans Health Department along with several other agencies will begin outreach and cleanup at the site, located under the elevated expressway at Calliope Street and Simon Bolivar Avenue.

A low barrier homeless shelter is planned for the site of the old Veterans Affairs hospital, and officials said they hope to have it completed by the end of the year.

