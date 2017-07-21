City to clear out homeless encampment under Pontchartrain Expressway

NEW ORLEANS – Several city departments are set to begin clearing out a homeless encampment under the Pontchartrain Expressway early Friday morning.

(Story continues under video)

Officials said starting at 7:30 a.m., the New Orleans Health Department along with several other agencies will begin outreach and cleanup at the site, located under the elevated expressway at Calliope Street and Simon Bolivar Avenue.

A low barrier homeless shelter is planned for the site of the old Veterans Affairs hospital, and officials said they hope to have it completed by the end of the year.

© 2017 WWL-TV