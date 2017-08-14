City to hold flood recovery resource center for affected residents

NEW ORLEANS – The city will host a flood recovery resource center this week to provide flood-affected residents and businesses with additional information and resources.

The resource center will be hosted at the Corpus Christi Community Resource Center at at 2200 St. Bernard Ave, (entrance at the corner of N. Galvez Street and Onzaga Street) during the following days and times:

Wednesday, Aug. 16, 3pm to 7pm;

Thursday, Aug. 17, 3pm to 7pm;

Friday, Aug. 18, 10am to 2pm; and

Saturday, Aug. 18, 10am to 2pm.

A National Flood Insurance Specialist will be present to answer questions. Several community organizations will also be present to inform residents of available services.

For more information on flood recovery resources, residents and business owners can visit https://nola.gov/ready/augustflood/https://nola.gov/ready/augustflood/ or call 311.

