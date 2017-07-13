City uses unusual process for major Bourbon Street construction
As crews dig deep under Bourbon Street for the iconic rue's most extensive facelift in decades, there are questions about the way Mayor Mitch Landrieu's administration hired its contractor to perform a $6 million project that's now expected to cost even m
WWLTV 10:22 PM. CDT July 13, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Two suspects arrested for three armed carjackings in Metairie
-
Tropical Video Update 6/17
-
JPSO: Family carjacked at gunpoint outside Lakeside Mall, suspects arrested after chase
-
Hospital update on Steve Scalise's condition
-
What is House Majority Whip? And how does Rep. Scalise's role impact Louisiana?
-
Shooter used powerful military surplus rifle in Alexandria
-
Tropical Video Forecast 6/18
-
How to protect your pup from spread of dog flu
-
Scanner audio of the moment the escaped Georgia inmates were captured
-
City refunds hundreds of traffic camera tickets after Eyewitness investigation
More Stories
-
Police chief goes on rant after Facebook Live assaultJul 13, 2017, 6:01 p.m.
-
Despite rapid construction, pockets of blight remain in CBDJul 13, 2017, 7:55 p.m.
-
Scalise undergoes another surgery, now in 'fair' conditionJul 13, 2017, 3:30 p.m.