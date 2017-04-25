City workers entering and moving a vehicle without notice: Is it legal?

NEW ORLEANS -- One resident was stunned to find after a weekend trip her car was gone.

Elisa Cool was even more shocked when she looked at surveillance video and discovered city workers moving her car around the block.

"I was wondering if they'd been stolen. I was wondering what city number to call," Cool said.

Cool returned home Monday after visiting her parents in New York and said she noticed both her and her boyfriend's car missing. She said knocked on doors asking neighbors, then walked down the road and surprisingly found them on the next block. Wondering how they got to that location, she turned on her surveillance video.

In that video, two people are seen using equipment to get into the car. Then, one person gets in, pulls down the emergency brake and proceeds to move the car using their vehicle. The city confirmed the two people were workers with the Sewerage and Water Board who were trying to make emergency repairs in the area.

"I'm baffled at how this happens and I was curious whether or not this is standard protocol," Cool said.

Cool said she wants to know why she was not informed. '

"There was no notice," she said. "There was nothing on the windshield, there's nothing on the doors. There was no heads up."

Eyewitness News showed the video to former Parking Administrator Zepporiah Edmonds, who also worked with the city for more than 30 years. She said officials did not do anything wrong.

"If definitely appeared, first and foremost, that they followed protocol," she explained. " I understand that the citizen is concerned that they appeared as if they were breaking into her car. But that's the proper process that they're trained to follow in order to properly and safely tow the vehicle without damaging the vehicle."

Edmonds said if they did move the cars without leaving a note or have a sign posted informing residents beforehand, there's a problem.

" It sounds like we had a communications problem. We would notify that police district in that station to say, vehicle license plate 123-ABC has been towed," Edmonds said.

Cool said a bit of common courtesy would have gone a long way.

"It would have been helpful to have any kind of message under the windshield wipers, just to know how the car had mysteriously picked up and moved itself," she said.

Tyronne Walker, Senior Advisor and Communications Director for Mayor Mitch Landrieu's Office did release a statement saying:

"Sewerage and Water Board responded to a request for emergency sewer repair. After unsuccessfully attempting to make the repairs with vehicles in the parking lane, Sewerage and Water Board employees knocked on doors of residents in the block to ask owners to temporarily move their vehicle while the emergency repairs were made. After no resident claimed ownership, the vehicle was moved by the Department of Public Works to a nearby location following procedures to mitigate any damage to the vehicle during the tow. We take personal property rights and public notice seriously, and towing of vehicles in this manner is reserved for violations and emergencies."



