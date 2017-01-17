City's mobile traffic camera car gets cited for violation

Photo: Melvin N. Cade, Facebook

NEW ORLEANS -- There was an unusual sighting Sunday along the lakefront.



One of the city's new mobile traffic enforcement cameras sported a bright orange envelope after it was ticketed by the Orleans Levee District police.



The mobile unit was parked on the sidewalk across the street from Brisbi's restaurant near West End Boulevard and Lakeshore Drive.

Chef David Defelice said it created quite the spectacle, especially when police showed up to ticket the vehicle.



“It was just funny. I mean, one agency ticketing another agency?" Defelice said. “It’s not something you see every day.”



Metairie attorney Charles Ciaccio took pictures of the mobile unit showing the parking ticket on the windshield.



He and attorney Frank D'Amico are suing the city, claiming the speed and red light camera program was illegally implemented and doesn't provide procedural due process.



Not only was the car parked on the sidewalk, Ciaccio said, it was also obstructing the view of drivers who tried to pull out of a nearby parking lot.



“It's supposedly being used for enhancing public safety,” Ciaccio said. “In fact, it is a detriment to public safety.”



A City Hall spokeswoman, however, said that public-safety vehicles can park where necessary to deter speeding.



“This vehicle was operating in a public safety capacity,” said Erin Burns, Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s press secretary.



D'Amico also objected to the location of a sign on the ground that notifies drivers about the speed-camera enforcement.



“The notice is so close to the car that it doesn't give the operator time to slow down and it's placed low -- not where the posted speed limit sign is," D'Amico said.

One driver Eyewitness News spoke with suggested the city toss out any violations caught by the mobile camera at the time it was parked on the sidewalk.



“One wrong doesn't trump another wrong, so my feeling is throw out the tickets,” Beth Sabo said.



Back at Brisbi's Restaurant, Chef Defelice said he appreciated the speed enforcement.



“I like them out here, especially on the weekend,” Defelice said. “It gets dangerous. You get these youngsters out here and they are literally drag racing down Lakeshore Drive.”

Here is the City of New Orleans' full statement:

The purpose of the City of New Orleans Traffic Safety program is to deter red light violations, reduce speeding violations, increase traffic situational awareness and reduce collision severity. While operating in an official capacity, City of New Orleans public safety vehicles may park at any location or right-of-away within the City to deter illegal driving behavior. This vehicle was operating in a public safety capacity.

