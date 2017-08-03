Civil rights group asks for investigation into Orleans, Jefferson DA's use of ‘fake subpoenas'

NEW ORLEANS -- The Southern Poverty Law Center on Thursday asked the state’s Attorney Disciplinary Board to launch investigations into the Orleans and Jefferson parish district attorney’s offices and their use of so-called “fake subpoenas.”

“Throughout District Attorney (Leon) Cannizzaro’s tenure as district attorney, and apparently for decades before that, prosecutors in Orleans Parish have engaged in a pattern and practice of deceit that violates the Rules of Professional Conduct and continues to go undisciplined,” one complaint reads.

“(Jefferson Parish) District Attorney (Paul) Connick and unknown members of his staff who acted under his supervision betrayed the public trust and violated their ethical obligations,” the other complaint says.

Only a court can issue a subpoena, and none of the documents either DA’s office used were legal subpoenas.

The SPLC said investigations are needed to determine the scope of the practice “and to hold the lawyers involved accountable for violations of the Louisiana rules of professional conduct, which forbid lawyers from engaging in deception.”

Cannizzaro’s office changed its procedures in recent months after The Lens first reported on the practice of using documents labeled as subpoenas that threatened fines or jail time as a way to coerce witnesses into testifying.

Cannizzaro told WWL-TV in April that his office would drop the subpoena heading from its notices. They now read “notice to appear.” He has said the practice was in place since witnesses are often reluctant to speak with his office.

The SPLC’s filing notes Cannizzaro has not been willing to identify which assistant district attorneys issued them. The state ACLU has sued Cannizzaro’s office as it seeks to find out what prosecutors used the documents. A judge has ruled the office must turn over those documents, something the Orleans DA has appealed.

A spokesman for Cannizzaro said the office had not yet seen the complaint -- which would typically be private but was released by the SPLC -- and declined to comment until it could be reviewed.

In Jefferson Parish, “District Attorney Connick and the assistant district attorneys in his office have admitted to manipulating the judicial process by fabricating documents to appear as subpoenas and serving them upon members of the public,” the SPLC’s complaint reads.

Unlike the Orleans DA’s office, the Jefferson Parish DA’s office’s “fake subpoenas” did not threaten witnesses with any form of punishment. His office has since stopped issuing those notices but has not revealed which assistant district attorneys used the documents.

A spokesman for Connick said the office had no comment.

The SPLC said that if the Attorney Disciplinary Board determines the offices committed violations, it could recommend probation, issue warnings or file formal charges against those who used the documents.

Officials with the Attorney Disciplinary Board’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel, to which the complaints were addressed, did not immediately respond to a request seeking to confirm that information.

