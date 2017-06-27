Clancy Commentary: Tropical Storm Cindy was a wake-up call

NEW ORLEANS - If you live in Jean Lafitte, Cindy packed a wallop — breaching levees and flooding some homes. If you live in other parts of metro New Orleans, the storm was just a lot of wind and rain.

It all goes to show that, for all our technology, tropical weather events remain unpredictable. Therein lies the problem.

Everybody knows to get out of the way of a Category 4 hurricane, but the truth is a slow-moving tropical depression with lots of rain can cause just as much damage, even death. That’s why we can never afford to be complacent about storms. Any storms.

In that sense, Cindy wasn’t a near-miss. It was a wake-up call.

