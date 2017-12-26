Clancy: Hopefully 2018 will bring better news for Louisiana

There's never a recession in Louisiana politics, and that's certainly true for 2017.

The year's top political story was the election New Orleans' first female mayor, LaToya Cantrell.

The near-fatal shooting of Congressman Steve Scalise made international headlines and sparked widespread discussion — but no congressional action — on gun violence.

And, of course, there were scandals, some brought to light by Eyewitness News — like the fall from grace of Grammy-winner Irvin Mayfield, for allegedly looting the library foundation. The Sewerage & Water Board debacle likewise made headlines, as did Cantrell's credit card use and former State Police Colonel Mike Edmonson's high-rolling lifestyle — all at taxpayers' expense.

Hopefully, 2018 will bring better news. Until then, enjoy the holidays.

