Clancy: Lawmakers spending more money because they can't get the job done

Gridlock is easy. Governing is hard work. That may explain why Louisiana lawmakers have trouble finding common ground.
Lawmakers have just eight more days to pass a budget, fix the tax code, find money for major construction projects and tackle other complex issues. On most fronts, they remain gridlocked.
Now, there’s talk of a special session to deal with Louisiana’s chronic fiscal problems.
How ironic: They’re going to spend more of our money holding a short special session because they can’t get the job done in the 60-day session that ends next week.
It reminds me of what the legendary baseball manager Casey Stengel said of his 1962 New York Mets: Can’t anybody here play this game?
