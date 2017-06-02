Clancy: Lawmakers spending more money because they can't get the job done

Governor John Bel Edwards (Photo: WWL)

Gridlock is easy. Governing is hard work. That may explain why Louisiana lawmakers have trouble finding common ground.

Lawmakers have just eight more days to pass a budget, fix the tax code, find money for major construction projects and tackle other complex issues. On most fronts, they remain gridlocked.

Now, there’s talk of a special session to deal with Louisiana’s chronic fiscal problems.

How ironic: They’re going to spend more of our money holding a short special session because they can’t get the job done in the 60-day session that ends next week.

It reminds me of what the legendary baseball manager Casey Stengel said of his 1962 New York Mets: Can’t anybody here play this game?

