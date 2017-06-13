Clancy: Long list of problems await New Orleans' next mayor

Clancy DuBos

A mayor’s work is never done. That’s because cities are complex organisms with never-ending lists of problems to be solved.

In New Orleans, the big problem is violent crime. It has reached a level that scares people in every corner of town.

More whistles and bells won’t make citizens feel safer. More cops will.

The city’s economy is strong, but not all New Orleanians enjoy the benefits of the boom.

The monuments controversy may be settled legally, but our city remains divided. History will likely judge Landrieu kindly on this issue, but citizens’ welfare depends much more on immediate issues: crime, the economy, blight, streets.

These and other challenges will remain for our next mayor.

