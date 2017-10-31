Clancy: Neither mayoral candidate inspires confidence

Clancy DuBos

Both candidates for mayor face serious accusations, but no criminal charges, as the race enters its final weeks. While it may be smart politics for candidates to go on the offensive, the attacks are coming so fast that it’s hard to keep up.

Here’s my take on things:

LaToya Cantrell has a lot of explaining to do regarding her use of a city credit card, and Desiree Charbonnet needs to explain why she had a homestead exemption for years at a home that was not her domicile.

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro, a Charbonnet supporter, did the right thing by recusing his office and referring the matter of Cantrell’s credit card expenses to state Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Landry needs to avoid politicizing his investigation. He can do that by partnering with the feds on this case.

Cantrell’s use of a city credit card triggers federal jurisdiction. Landry should let the feds lead on this one. That would remove any hint of politics.

At the end of the day, what voters expect from a mayor is accountability and transparency. So far, neither candidate inspires confidence in her ability to manage an annual city budget of more than 1 billion dollars.

