Clancy: New Orleans' first female mayor faces an uphill battle

New Orleans' first woman mayor will preside over most of the city's tricentennial celebration. She'll also have to bring down the crime rate, fix the streets and the Sewerage and Water Board, and solve a host of other problems.

As we enter the five-week runoff, it remains to be seen if LaToya Cantrell and Desiree Charbonnet can inspire voters. In the primary, voters were mostly unimpressed, which explains the turnout of less than 32 percent.

Hopefully both women will offer messages that inspire voters and increase turnout on Nov. 18.

In the long run, the gender of our mayor matters little compared to her ability to unite and lead citizens, and solve New Orleans' problems.

