Clancy: Quatrevaux's retirement leaves big hole at City Hall

Regardless of who succeeds him, Ed Quatrevaux will be missed when he retires as New Orleans Inspector General next month.

Quatrevaux will have served in that post for eight years. During his tenure, he exposed graft and corruption, waste and mismanagement. He gave voice to longstanding citizen grievances about lax or corrupt public officials and employees. He stepped on toes, and he didn’t back down when he was convinced he was right. Above all, he was fearless.

It won’t be easy to find someone with those same attributes, but as changes come to the mayor’s office and the City Council, the OIG is one office where New Orleans will need more of the same. A lot more.

© 2017 WWL-TV