Clancy: Texas will need our help for a long time, let's not let them down

CREDIT: Kevin Reece

NEW ORLEANS -- Harvey's inundation of Texas, coming as it did during the twelfth anniversary of Katrina, brought back poignant memories.

It should also remind us that, just as we needed help for many months after Katrina, our neighbors in Texas will need our help for a long time. They were there for us when so many in south Louisiana fled Katrina. And so far, Louisiana has answered their call in the wake of Harvey.

Let's keep on being good neighbors. The easiest way to give is through the United Way's Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund. You can access it through our website at WWLTV.com/Harvey or at United Way SELA.org.

We give, because we remember.

© 2017 WWL-TV