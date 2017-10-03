Clancy's commentary: Las Vegas shooting

In the aftermath of the Las Vegas mass shooting, Americans are saddened and searching for answers.

How should we respond to the Las Vegas tragedy? Perhaps by admitting that there’s no single, or simple answer.

Some say we just need tighter gun laws. Others say now’s not the time for that. Both sides are wrong. Stronger gun laws alone won’t prevent shootings. But as for timing, were the days after 9/11 the wrong time to address terrorism?

We need to address this tragedy on many levels, right now. That means having serious discussions about mental health as well as all aspects of public safety.

Above all, we need to recognize and thank the police, fire, EMS and average citizens who rushed to help others. They remind us all that, amid the chaos, some knew exactly how to respond.

© 2017 WWL-TV