Clancy's commentary: Mayor-elect LaToya Cantrell's transition team

NEW ORLEANS - Mayor-elect LaToya Cantrell could be the poster child for the notion that work expands to fill the time available for completion.

Cantrell doesn’t take office till May, but six weeks after her election she still hasn’t named her transition team.

If she were the new, incoming mayor four years from now, she’d be taking office in a week. That raises the question: is she ready for this?

Granted, the mayor’s elect has been distracted by the investigation into her use of a city credit card. But, not tending to the business of transitioning into power doesn’t inspire confidence.

Previous mayors named their transition leaders within days of their elections. Madame Mayor-Elect, it’s time you named yours.

