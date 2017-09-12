Clancy's commentary: Problems at S&WB

New Orleans may have dodged hurricanes Harvey and Irma, but we still have to recover from the flood of mismanagement at the Sewerage and Water Board.

Just last week, Eyewitness News investigator David Hammer reported that the S&WB could have bought a brand-new power turbine for far less than it spent trying to fix an old one over the past five years.

The old turbine dates from the 1920's, which seems metaphoric of the S&WB’s mindset.

Hammer’s exposé is especially timely not only because we’re still in hurricane season, but also because the agency’s board of directors now has three vacancies. The board desperately needs members who have both technical expertise and a commitment to modernizing the entire agency.

© 2017 WWL-TV