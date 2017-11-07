Clancy's commentary: Sewerage and Water Board's ongoing troubles

The Sewerage and Water Board’s troubles are the topic of this week’s Commentary by Eyewitness News Political Analyst and Gambit columnist Clancy DuBos.

In New Orleans, when it rains, it does more than pour. Chances are, it floods.

Eyewitness News investigator Katie Moore reports that it will take 16 years to clean all 68,000 local catch basins. And Tuesday at City Hall, S&WB officials got an earful from irate citizens about inflated water bills.

This fire hydrant at the corner of St. Philip and Dauphine may be the perfect metaphor for the S&WB’s many problems. It’s been leaking for more than a year. Despite calls to fix it, nothing has been done.

The water board’s troubles won’t be solved quickly. But if our next mayor can’t show significant progress four years from now, she will be in hot water, too.

