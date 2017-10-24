Clancy's commentary: Sexual harassment in the workplace

Sexual harassment in the workplace is not a new phenomenon, but exposing powerful men for committing it is. Those men got away with it for years because so many of their victims were afraid to speak out.

No longer.

These stories have high-profile villains — prominent politicians, military leaders, a Hollywood mogul and a local celebrity chef. These same stories also have heroes — the brave women who put their reputations and careers at risk by speaking out, especially those who allowed their names to be used.

The villains are getting what they deserve, and hopefully workplaces everywhere will be better for it. We should also remember and thank the heroes who brought the abuses to light.

