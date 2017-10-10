Clancy: Voters need to keep a clear head as candidates get nasty

Saturday is Election Day, and in virtually every race, candidates are attacking and counter-attacking with a vengeance.

It’s ironic that so much information is available online these days, yet so many voters say they don’t know much about the candidates and ballot propositions.

Here’s the good news: If you want objective information, you can get it. Check out the League of Women Voters website at lwvno.org, or the Bureau of Governmental Research website at bgr.org.

And if you want to size up the mayoral candidates, watch the Eyewitness News/Committee for a Better New Orleans debate tomorrow at 6PM here on Eyewitness News.

Some candidates may be getting desperate, but voters need to make clear-headed choices.

