DuBos: America is a nation of immigrants, yet we struggle with immigration laws

Stock Clancy Commentary Graphic

The President’s order is the topic of this week’s Commentary by Eyewitness News Political Analyst and Gambit columnist Clancy DuBos.

America is a nation of immigrants, yet we struggle to write effective immigration laws.

In the name of fighting terrorism, President Trump would halt immigration from seven Middle-Eastern countries. Yet, some nations that have produced terrorists are not covered by the ban: including Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Russia. Those countries happen to be places where Mr. Trump has major investments.

The president’s order has been criticized not just by Democrats, but also by academic, business and religious leaders. New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond said, quote, “Jesus himself was once a refugee.”

This is not about supporting or opposing Donald Trump. This is about supporting an immigration policy grounded in common sense, not common fears or personal gain.



(© 2017 WWL)