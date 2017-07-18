DuBos: Barbs between Landrieu, Kennedy won't solve crime problem

Clancy DuBos

New Orleanians are rightfully upset, and scared, about violent crime.

But political finger-pointing and grandstanding never solved a single murder or prevented a single armed robbery. So pardon me if I’m skeptical of Senator John Kennedy’s recent claim that New Orleans is turning into Detroit, a city that literally went bankrupt while New Orleans’ finances improved dramatically.

That’s not to say Mayor Landrieu doesn’t deserve criticism for cutting the Police Department’s recruiting budget years ago. He does. We’re literally paying the price today for that decision.

Reducing crime takes a coordinated effort on many levels. Showboating won’t get the job done. Nor will excuses. Senator, Mayor, spare us the pot-shots. Do something about the gunshots.

