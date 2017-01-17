DuBos: Both presidential candidates would have had low approval ratings

US President-elect Donald Trump speaks January 11, 2017 at Trump Tower in New York in his first news conference in nearly six months, a little more than a week before his inauguration. (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY, This content is subject to copyright.)

President-elect Donald Trump continues to get low voter approval ratings on the eve of his inauguration.

That’s the topic of this week’s Commentary by Eyewitness News Political Analyst and Gambit columnist Clancy DuBos.

In politics, as in life, things rarely stay the same for very long. President-elect Donald Trump may take some consolation in that.

Mr. Trump takes his oath of office in three days, but his voter approval ratings are the lowest in memory for someone about to become president. Several respected national polls in recent days have him somewhere between 37 and 44 percent voter approval. That’s bad by any measure.

But consider this: If Hillary Clinton had won the election in November, it’s a safe bet her numbers would be about the same as Trump’s right now. Both were very unpopular candidates for president.

Starting Friday, Mr. Trump has four years to change his numbers.

Share your opinion by emailing commentary@wwltv.com.

(© 2017 WWL)