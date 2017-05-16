DuBos: Compromise on criminal justice reform bills means hope

File photo of the Louisiana State Capitol (Photo: WWL-TV)

A package of criminal justice reform bills picked up key support today when Governor John Bel Edwards and Louisiana district attorneys announced a compromise agreement.

That’s the topic of this week’s Commentary by Eyewitness News Political Analyst and Gambit columnist Clancy DuBos.

Even in the midst of partisan gridlock, it’s possible to find common ground on important issues. That’s an important lesson in governance.

A package of far-reaching criminal justice reforms was created by a diverse group of legal, business, and civic leaders. Even after the compromise, the reforms will reduce Louisiana’s prison population without releasing violent criminals, save hundreds of millions of dollars, and fund rehabilitation programs.

Conservatives as well as liberals support the reforms, but local district attorneys felt some proposed changes were too much, too soon. That’s what led to today’s compromise.

In this era of partisanship, it’s encouraging to see leaders finding common ground on major issues. Let’s hope that happens on other fronts.



