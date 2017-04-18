DuBos: Domestic abusers don't follow definitions

Stock Clancy Commentary Graphic

In addition to tax and budget items, lawmakers this year will also discuss changes to Louisiana’s domestic violence laws.

That’s the topic of this week’s Commentary by Eyewitness News Political Analyst and Gambit columnist Clancy DuBos.

Domestic abusers don’t respect anybody’s definition of marriage, or sexual orientation. That’s why two local lawmakers want to expand Louisiana’s domestic violence laws to cover people in dating relationships and same-sex marriages.

The law currently protects only people who are hurt by partners of the opposite sex, and only if they live together — married or not.

A bill by state Representative Helena Moreno would also protect “dating partners” in an intimate relationship. A bill by Representative Pat Connick would protect same-sex couples.

These bills reflect what actually happens in too many intimate relationships. They don’t redefine marriage or condone cohabitation. They would simply protect people from violence, which is what the law is supposed to do.



© 2017 WWL-TV