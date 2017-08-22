DuBos: Fix to S&WB issues needed ASAP

Clancy DuBos

In New Orleans, experience has taught us to worry — and get ready to evacuate — when a hurricane enters the Gulf of Mexico.

Since August 5, we worry when we see a rain cloud.

Now comes news that the city is revising its evacuation threshold, thanks to reduced pumping capacity at the Sewerage and Water Board.

No, we won’t have to leave every time it rains. But we may have to evacuate for a Category 1 or 2 hurricane, or a very wet, slow-moving tropical storm.

With the remnants of Tropical Storm Harvey moving towards Texas, that looms as a real possibility.

And it’s one more reason for the mayor to fix the S&WB ASAP.

