DuBos: Louisiana Music Industry Investment Act is good news

Stock Clancy Commentary Graphic

Great music is among the hallmarks of Louisiana’s culture.

That’s why the Louisiana Music Industry Investment Act is very good news for the local music and sound recording industry. The Act rewards music businesses for locating here and hiring Louisiana professionals, permanently.

Tax credit programs are often criticized for being too generous. The new law takes those criticisms into account by focusing on local companies and local talent.

State Representative Walt Leger of New Orleans authored the new law, which takes effect today. Leger worked with Louisiana Economic Development and the Recording Academy, which sponsors The Grammys, to pass the new law.

If the new law works as proposed, it will deserve a Grammy all its own.

© 2017 WWL-TV