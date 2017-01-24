DuBos: More police need to be an essential part of city safety plan

Reaction continues to the new 40-million-dollar crime-fighting plan unveiled yesterday by Mayor Mitch Landrieu and Governor John Bel Edwards.

That’s the topic of this week’s Commentary by Eyewitness News Political Analyst and Gambit columnist Clancy DuBos.

Politicians can do only so much to stop crime, but there’s a lot they can do to make people feel safer. Police visibility tops that list.

Unfortunately, more cops are not part of the plan unveiled yesterday by the mayor and the governor. The plan does include better French Quarter lighting, more take-home cop cars, more restrictions on bars, new license-plate-reading technology, and more crime cameras all over town.

Truth is, New Orleans can’t just go out and hire 200 or 300 more cops. It takes years to hire and train good officers.

Until then, we’ll just have to hope that more resources — and better deployment of existing resources — will make us safer.

The plan also includes making bars close their doors at 3 A.M. That requires approval by the City Council.

