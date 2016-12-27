DuBos recalls top political stories of 2016

John Bel Edwards takes the oath of office. (Photo: WWL-TV)

As we wind down the year 2016, we look back at the top stories of the year.

In this week’s Commentary, Clancy DuBos takes a look back at the top political stories of 2016.

The top political stories of 2016 proved there’s never a recession in Louisiana politics. Here’s my list:

Governor John Bel Edwards took office in January, but he had no political honeymoon. He inherited a 2 billion dollar deficit, pushed for taxes to cover it, and had to lead the state through mass shootings and crippling floods.

The Mike Yenni sexting scandal led to widespread calls for his resignation and a recall petition against him.

Senator David Vitter’s retirement sparked a wide-open Senate race. State Treasurer John Kennedy won that contest.

And locally, the fight over short-term rentals in New Orleans took center stage for months at City Hall.

These stories and more will continue to make headlines in 2017. Happy New Year.



(© 2016 WWL)