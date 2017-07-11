DuBos: Rep. Stokes' campaign against breast cancer is one all can support

Stock Clancy Commentary Graphic

Qualifying opens Wednesday for dozens of offices across Louisiana, one name that won’t be on the ballot is that of state Rep. Julie Stokes, R-Kenner. In this week’s Commentary, Eyewitness News Political Analyst and Gambit columnist Clancy DuBos joins Stokes’s campaign - against breast cancer.

A buddy of mine texts me every week after my commentary, but never about my comments. He makes jokes about my ties.

Today, I’m going to talk, seriously, about my pink tie. I’m wearing it to show my support for state Representative Julie Stokes in her personal fight against breast cancer.

Stokes was expected to qualify for state treasurer tomorrow. Instead, she’s going to spend five months undergoing chemotherapy.



Her friends have launched a social media campaign, #FightLikeJulie, to encourage folks to wear pink tomorrow — and to donate to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

I’m doing both, and I hope you will too. To those fighting breast cancer, pink is the color of courage, and caring.

Click here to donate to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.

