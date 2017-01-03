DuBos: There's already controversy in Congress

The new Congress was sworn in today, and already there’s an ethics controversy.

That’s the topic of this week’s Commentary by Eyewitness News Political Analyst and Gambit columnist Clancy DuBos.

Donald Trump campaigned on draining the swamp. Unfortunately, his fellow Republicans in the House apparently didn’t get that memo.

Last night, in a secret meeting, House Republicans voted to gut the independent Office of Congressional Ethics. That’s the outfit that helped put several congressmen in jail for corruption — including Louisiana’s Bill Jefferson, a Democrat.

The Republicans’ decision triggered an immediate, and intense, backlash on social media and in the press. Donald Trump himself called them out.

This afternoon, House Republicans backed down. It was a horrible start for the new Congress, but the good news is they listened to the public outcry. As always, we’ll have to watch them closely, and constantly, to keep them honest.

