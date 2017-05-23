DuBos: We all stand with Manchester

Stock Clancy Commentary Graphic

That’s the topic of this week’s Commentary by Eyewitness News Political Analyst and Gambit columnist Clancy DuBos.

As parents, we do everything we can to make our children feel safe, even though we know the world is not always a safe place. Yesterday, we got a tragic reminder of that from Manchester, England.

A suicide bomber, likely connected to ISIL, detonated a bomb that killed at least 22 people, one of them an 8-year-old girl. Most victims remain unidentified, but police expect more of them will be children.

In aftermath of tragedy, the diverse people of Manchester banded together, bravely, in the face of evil. As the civilized world grieves, we wish we could keep our children safe in a world that we know isn’t.

And so we all stand, in spirit, with Manchester.



