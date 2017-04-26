What does the death penalty debate mean for the state with the highest incarceration rate?

Photo via Thinkstock

The debate over the death penalty has suddenly taken center stage in Louisiana.

That’s the topic of this week’s Commentary by Eyewitness News Political Analyst and Gambit columnist Clancy DuBos.

Here’s a bit of political irony: Louisiana incarcerates more people per capita than any other state. Yet, today, a state Senate committee voted 6-1 to repeal Louisiana’s death penalty.

Supporters of repealing the death penalty raise moral as well as fiscal arguments. Morally, if we are a pro-life state, who are we to end anyone’s life? Fiscally, Louisiana spent more than $90 million fighting death penalty appeals in recent years, and in that time we executed only one man — and he waived his right to appeal.

State Senator Dan Claitor, a former prosecutor, is pushing the death penalty repeal.

Today’s committee vote is a milestone, but life-and-death decisions are never easy, especially in the political arena.



