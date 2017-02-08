Photo: Mary Staes

NEW ORLEANS -- The day after a violent tornado ripped through several eastern New Orleans neighborhoods, residents and business owners are beginning to clean up the damage.

The tornado cut a wide swath of destruction on New Orleans East below Interstate 10 from around Chantilly Drive by St. Mary's Academy to Michoud and all the way to Lake Borgne, ripping roofs off of homes and business, toppling cars and snapping power lines for miles.

People returned Wednesday morning to begin surveying the damage. Early estimates are that around 250 homes were damaged from the storm.

"I'm truly blessed," said Janet Andrews, as she was surrounded by rubble and debris in her front yard the morning after the tornado. She lived on Grant Street for 20 years. The shingles on her roof were peeled off, the windows were blown out and the kitchen and living room were damaged. "It's been pretty rough."

Andrews had just left for work when the tornado struck. "My first concern was for my husband because he was here alone."

She was unable to get back into the neighborhood and was worried about her husband's heart condition, so she parked her car by Joe Brown Park and ran home to check on him. "When I got here, he was fine. As long as he is fine."

"This," she said pointing to her home, "can be replaced. He can't be replaced."

"My hope is that we all -- this entire neighborhood came back real quick after the storm (Hurricane Katrina) -- so I'm hoping that we're able to put it all back together and be a family again," she said. "Because we're pretty close in this block."

Power lines are down throughout eastern New Orleans. Current estimates are 5,600 residences are without power. Entergy trucks could be seen driving around the neighborhoods to start restoring power. About 100 workers are being brought in to work in New Orleans East. Officials from Entergy, however, are already asking for patience, as power may not be restored until next week in some places.

A number of schools are closed: Dr. Martin Luther King School, Joseph Craig Charter School, all Einstein Charter Schools, ReNew Schaumburg Elementary, St. Mary's Academy Gentilly East Head Start Center and James Singleton Head Start Center. Bus routes are also changed due to the storm.

