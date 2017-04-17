WWL
What's next in Steve Stephens manhunt? Cleveland police to offer update

WKYC 5:51 AM. CDT April 18, 2017

CLEVELAND -- Police are expected to provide a fresh update on the manhunt for Steve Stephens at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Stephens is wanted for the Easter killing of 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr. Video of the killing was uploaded to Facebook.

Stephens, 37, is now on the FBI’s 10 “most wanted” list amid a $50,000 reward.

The case has sparked national headlines.

Despite rumors of numerous sightings, police say Stephens’ last confirmed location is the murder scene at 695 East 93rd Street.

VERIFY | False information circulating in Steve Stephens manhunt

"We have investigations going all over this country trying to pinpoint his actual location,” Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said Monday.

He was last seen driving a white 2016 Ford Fusion with temporary tag E363630.

Stephens is described as 6’1” tall and weighs 244 pounds. He’s bald with a full beard.

Anybody with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

