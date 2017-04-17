What's next in Steve Stephens manhunt? Cleveland police to offer update

(Photo: Facebook)

CLEVELAND -- Police are expected to provide a fresh update on the manhunt for Steve Stephens at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

You can watch the news conference live on Channel 3, inside this story or on WKYC’s Facebook page.

Stephens is wanted for the Easter killing of 74-year-old Robert Godwin, Sr. Video of the killing was uploaded to Facebook.

Stephens, 37, is now on the FBI’s 10 “most wanted” list amid a $50,000 reward.

The case has sparked national headlines.

Despite rumors of numerous sightings, police say Stephens’ last confirmed location is the murder scene at 695 East 93rd Street.

"We have investigations going all over this country trying to pinpoint his actual location,” Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said Monday.

Chief Williams: This is now a national search for Steve. We will leave no stone unturned. — Cleveland Police (@CLEpolice) April 17, 2017

He was last seen driving a white 2016 Ford Fusion with temporary tag E363630.

Stephens is described as 6’1” tall and weighs 244 pounds. He’s bald with a full beard.

Anybody with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

