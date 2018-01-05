WWL
Close
Weather Alert 16 weather alerts
Close

Coast Guard responds to oil spill in Mississippi River

US Coast Guard responds to oil spill in Mississippi River

Associated Press , WWLTV 6:37 AM. CST January 05, 2018

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The U.S. Coast Guard said it responded to a fuel oil spill on the Mississippi River near Gramercy, Louisiana.
    
The Coast Guard in New Orleans said it received a report Thursday morning from the National Response Center of a discharge originating from Petroleum Fuel and Terminal Mt. Airy on the Mississippi River. The estimated discharge amount is 2,500 gallons (9,460 liters).
    
Officials said initial reports indicated the spill happened during a transfer of oil from the facility to a barge.
    
Eight boats with a combination of skimming packages, boom, and absorbents were deployed.
    
The Coast Guard, Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinators Office, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and Department of Environmental Quality are investigating.
 

© 2018 Associated Press


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories